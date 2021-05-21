Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Shares of MGY opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

