Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Increased by Analyst

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $73.65 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

