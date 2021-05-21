Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Increased by Analyst

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

EXP opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.17. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.