Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

