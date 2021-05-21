PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $65.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.08.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

