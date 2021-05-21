PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Up to $130.70

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.70, but opened at $135.44. PTC shares last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 6,288 shares changing hands.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

