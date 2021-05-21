Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 8,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

