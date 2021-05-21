Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 2,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $408.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

