Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 557 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in The Clorox by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.83. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

