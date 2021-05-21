Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.42 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.75.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.93 and its 200 day moving average is $281.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

