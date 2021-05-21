Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 222 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.