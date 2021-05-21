Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,875,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $96.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.