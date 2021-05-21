Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 445.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $195.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

