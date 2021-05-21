ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.68 ($21.97).

PSM opened at €17.87 ($21.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €18.84 ($22.16).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

