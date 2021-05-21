PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,595. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.