Project Pai Trading 56.1% Lower Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $1.83 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,749,689,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,598,709 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

