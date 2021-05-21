Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 29,198 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,198 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

NYSE:DE opened at $361.25 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.26 and a 200 day moving average of $318.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.