Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.95 and its 200-day moving average is $262.05. The company has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $191.13 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

