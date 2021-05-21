Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9,045.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

