Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 5,309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

