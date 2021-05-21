Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 132,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $2,289,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,752.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 954,255 shares of company stock worth $16,383,979 over the last 90 days. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

