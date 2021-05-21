Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.55. 76,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 954,255 shares of company stock worth $16,383,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

