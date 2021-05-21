Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells $1,904,079.52 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,904,079.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,607,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 300 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100.00.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

