Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $38.79 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

