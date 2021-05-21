PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.72. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.44. 3,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,054. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

