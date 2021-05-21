PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 97,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 90,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

PPL stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

