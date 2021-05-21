PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $177.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.