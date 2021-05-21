Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $35.30

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $38.71. Poshmark shares last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 2,991 shares changing hands.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $812,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $609,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $6,365,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $778,000.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

