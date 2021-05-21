Portion (PRT) Market Cap Hits $6.54 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $6.54 million and $47,125.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded down 39.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.01164526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.19 or 0.09828625 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,980,361 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

