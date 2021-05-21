Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRCH. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

