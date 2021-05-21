Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.47 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.