Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Planet Fitness worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.57 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

