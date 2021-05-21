Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.