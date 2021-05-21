PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Trading Up 0.9%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. Approximately 227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking segments. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located in Tatarstan in Russia.

