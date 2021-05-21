Piper Sandler Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $102.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.22.

NYSE:RL opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

