Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.