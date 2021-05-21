Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

