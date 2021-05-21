Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 2.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.07. 1,987,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,579,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

