PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.12

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.12 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 17.25 ($0.23). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 179,445 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67.

PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

