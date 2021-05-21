Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 18,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,528% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

