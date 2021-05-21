Phil Horlock Sells 14,125 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 19th, Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $25.64 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.23 million, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $3,441,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 203,545 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

