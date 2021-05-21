PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells $43,400.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $43,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.15. 433,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

