Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

