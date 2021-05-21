Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PSHG traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

