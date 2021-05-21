PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

