PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

