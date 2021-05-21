PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.23 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

