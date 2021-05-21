PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report $171.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $173.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $558.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $706.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.40 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

