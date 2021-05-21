Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 14,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 676% from the average daily volume of 1,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

