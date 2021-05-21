Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.77. 233,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,385. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.32 billion and a PE ratio of -44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.64. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$39.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4580927 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.